Altria Group Inc. [MO] Stock trading around $46.68 per share: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] traded at a high on 03/13/23, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day' session at $46.68. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Altria to Host Webcast of Its Investor Day.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live webcast of its Investor Day in New York, NY on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will feature presentations by Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Altria’s leadership team.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10961425 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altria Group Inc. stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.54%.

The market cap for MO stock reached $83.58 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 10961425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MO stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 57.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.19, while it was recorded at 46.68 for the last single week of trading, and 45.35 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.64%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $49,645 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,359,249, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,531,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 billion in MO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.37 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 0.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 963 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 71,572,944 shares. Additionally, 760 investors decreased positions by around 68,108,966 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 923,839,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,521,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,515,991 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,882,689 shares during the same period.