William Blair lifts Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] traded at a low on 03/10/23, posting a -47.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.25. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Allbirds Appoints Annie Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer.

Annie Mitchell is an experienced finance executive in the retail industry and joins Allbirds from Gymshark, where she is wrapping up her role as Vice President of Finance and Insights. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at adidas where she held various positions within the finance organization, including most recently as Senior Vice President of Finance (CFO) of adidas North America. Prior to adidas, Mitchell spent a decade in finance and planning functions of other consumer and retail businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21767088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allbirds Inc. stands at 18.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.68%.

The market cap for BIRD stock reached $352.50 million, with 149.27 million shares outstanding and 95.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BIRD reached a trading volume of 21767088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $2.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $4 to $2.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has BIRD stock performed recently?

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.15. With this latest performance, BIRD shares dropped by -56.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.66 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6532, while it was recorded at 2.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5945 for the last 200 days.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]

There are presently around $54 million, or 52.60% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,207,317, which is approximately -20.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,857,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 million in BIRD stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $4.16 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly -6.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 7,074,006 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 13,698,991 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 22,462,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,235,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,544 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,503,385 shares during the same period.