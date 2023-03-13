why Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.21

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.36 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that The American Small Business Growth Program Now Enables Small Business Success in Spanish.

Today, Silver Lining announces that its small business technical assistance program, SLAP™ (Silver Lining Action Plan) is now available in Spanish. The initiative, funded by Wells Fargo, makes goal setting and business planning more accessible for small business owners who want to grow their revenue and their profit.

Silver Lining has supported 14,000+ English-speaking small business owners since it started in 2005. In the last 18 years, the company has dedicated millions of dollars and countless hours to understanding the real needs that small business owners, especially those from marginalized communities, have. Based on those insights, the company has constantly innovated its tech-enabled, data-driven, behavior-change science-based SaaS platform to meet those needs.

Wells Fargo & Company stock is now 0.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WFC Stock saw the intraday high of $42.36 and lowest of $39.725 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.20, which means current price is +4.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.33M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 54939623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $49 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51.79, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on WFC stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.82.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.72. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -14.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.16, while it was recorded at 43.48 for the last single week of trading, and 43.78 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $117,630 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 331,546,750, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,783,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.03 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.44 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 986 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 151,688,890 shares. Additionally, 924 investors decreased positions by around 107,225,372 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 2,585,140,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,844,054,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,267,961 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 14,508,338 shares during the same period.