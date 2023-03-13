why PG&E Corporation [PCG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.73

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] loss -1.98% on the last trading session, reaching $15.83 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2023 that PG&E Customers Can Spring Forward with Safety as Daylight Saving Begins Sunday, March 12.

When Adjusting the Clock this Weekend Also Check Monoxide Detector Batteries and Notify 811 If You’re Planning a Digging Project.

It’s time to spring forward! Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 12. Aside from setting your watch and clocks one hour forward and enjoying more daylight, this is the perfect time to make your home and family safer. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has some simple tips that can help.

PG&E Corporation represents 1.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.83 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $15.70 to $16.235.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.70M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 14942769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $18.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCG stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 12 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 5.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $28,242 million, or 73.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,115,552, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 200,022,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.81 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -5.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

335 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 173,764,983 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 156,509,655 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 1,453,795,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,784,069,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,899,688 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 25,383,607 shares during the same period.