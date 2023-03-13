why AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.60

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.91%. The company report on March 10, 2023 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares First Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the first quarter 2023 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO), 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP), and 7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series G Preferred Stock”) underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCL).

Over the last 12 months, AGNC stock dropped by -25.21%. The one-year AGNC Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.05. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.01 billion, with 574.66 million shares outstanding and 571.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.14M shares, AGNC stock reached a trading volume of 19182640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On June 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AGNC shares from 12.25 to 13.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.70.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 10.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,606 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,355,072, which is approximately 11.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,779,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.81 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $156.98 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 23.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 51,932,303 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 33,364,477 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 176,062,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,358,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,555,256 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 15,866,325 shares during the same period.