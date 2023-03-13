Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KeyCorp [KEY]. What else is Wall St. saying

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.195 during the day while it closed the day at $15.66. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy: KeyBank Issues Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report.

Citing its commitment as a responsible bank to address climate change, KeyBank has issued its second annual Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report. The Climate Change Risks & Opportunities Report outlines Key’s commitment to both further reduce its environmental footprint and continue to enable stakeholders in efforts to do the same.

In 2017, Key published the company’s first environmental targets, including reductions to overall greenhouse gas emissions and increases in renewable energy sourcing. Key recognizes that risks and opportunities associated with climate change have grown exponentially and, as a result, have expanded and accelerated its commitments. In 2022, KeyBank published updated environmental targets, including:.

KeyCorp stock has also loss -14.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has declined by -9.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.31% and lost -10.10% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $14.97 billion, with 931.83 million shares outstanding and 928.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 42327829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $18.50 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.36, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on KEY stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.12.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.52. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -20.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.34 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 16.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.99 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,263 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $801.41 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,406,317 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 50,156,260 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 683,510,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,073,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,301,459 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 12,984,870 shares during the same period.