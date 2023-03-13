Wall Street Analyst Initiated First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. What else is Wall St. saying

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.3599 during the day while it closed the day at $20.10. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Dr. Anthony C. Hood recognized in Savoy Magazine’s 2023 Most Influential Executives in Diversity & Inclusion.

First Horizon announced that its Chief DE&I leader, Dr. Anthony C. Hood, was recognized by Savoy Magazine as a 2023 Most Influential Executive in Diversity & Inclusion. These executives were chosen for driving positive change within their organizations and the corporate world. Initiatives include implementing innovative diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies to recruit, retain, elevate, and embrace diverse talent.

Dr. Hood joined First Horizon in 2020 and enhanced the company’s DE&I strategy by focusing on four pillars: Workforce, Workplace, Marketplace and Community. As a result, Elevating Equity is now one of First Horizon’s core values and the guiding principle for embedding DEI into all its initiatives.

First Horizon Corporation stock has also loss -6.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FHN stock has declined by -18.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.44% and lost -17.96% year-on date.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $11.25 billion, with 536.29 million shares outstanding and 529.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 19159744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 7.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 9.65 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.12, while it was recorded at 20.98 for the last single week of trading, and 23.46 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,607 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 75,686,563, which is approximately 35.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,990,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $405.92 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 8.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 71,869,744 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 69,838,526 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 286,511,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,219,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,209,892 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,480,744 shares during the same period.