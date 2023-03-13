Wall Street Analyst Downgrade DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. What else is Wall St. saying

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price plunged by -22.85 percent to reach at -$14.72. The company report on March 9, 2023 that DocuSign Announces CFO Transition Plan.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cynthia Gaylor to step down as CFO later this year; Company commences search process.

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that Cynthia Gaylor has informed the company that she intends to step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer in the coming months. DocuSign has initiated a search led by Chief Executive Officer, Allan Thygesen, to identify the company’s next CFO. Gaylor will remain in her role to ensure a smooth transition, including through the announcement and filing of the company’s Q1 FY2024 results.

A sum of 28952410 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.99M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $55.28 and dropped to a low of $49.42 until finishing in the latest session at $49.69.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.06. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $68.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on DOCU stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 29.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.66. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.16, while it was recorded at 61.77 for the last single week of trading, and 58.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,853 million, or 78.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,056,614, which is approximately 3.112% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,297,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $660.76 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $407.95 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -5.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 29,174,712 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 26,297,969 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 102,559,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,032,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,189,683 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,418,132 shares during the same period.