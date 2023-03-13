UBS lifts Snap Inc. [SNAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] slipped around -0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.34 at the close of the session, down -3.00%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Social Media Stock Plays To Radar Today.

Social media platforms have become ubiquitous over the past 15 years, with many publicly traded companies making waves in this space. From established giants like Facebook and Twitter to newer entrants like TikTok and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), the competition is fierce and the potential for growth is enormous.

Snap Inc. stock is now 15.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNAP Stock saw the intraday high of $10.70 and lowest of $10.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.80, which means current price is +18.99% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 33.42M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 23632713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snap Inc. [SNAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $11.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 304.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has SNAP stock performed recently?

Snap Inc. [SNAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, SNAP shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.06 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc. [SNAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc. go to 49.75%.

Insider trade positions for Snap Inc. [SNAP]

There are presently around $7,031 million, or 55.00% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 145,377,594, which is approximately 1.953% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,625,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.73 million in SNAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $365.28 million in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly -5.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 68,726,515 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 94,003,624 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 517,249,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,979,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,202,631 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 23,059,557 shares during the same period.