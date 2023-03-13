The Gap Inc. [GPS] Revenue clocked in at $15.62 billion, down -3.63% YTD: What’s Next?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] closed the trading session at $10.87 on 03/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.41, while the highest price level was $11.28. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Gap Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results.

Announces Further Cost Structure Optimization and Efforts to Simplify Operating Model; Company Has Identified $550 Million in Annualized Savings To Date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.63 percent and weekly performance of -14.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 22154018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $11.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GPS stock. On August 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

GPS stock trade performance evaluation

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.88. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -20.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 11.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -3.21%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,400 million, or 59.30% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,980,426, which is approximately -0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,325,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.55 million in GPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $248.23 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -5.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 39,500,290 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 31,869,682 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 149,455,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,825,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,502,488 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,166,981 shares during the same period.