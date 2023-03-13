Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Stock trading around $20.73 per share: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $20.73 on 03/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.6201, while the highest price level was $23.43. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Sunrun Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Net Subscriber Value expands significantly to $16,569, reaching the highest level reported in Sunrun’s history.

Over 25% year-over-year growth in Solar Energy Capacity Installed for both Q4 and for full year 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.70 percent and weekly performance of -16.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 30472640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $42.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $35, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.55. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.75, while it was recorded at 23.61 for the last single week of trading, and 27.40 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.53 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,957 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,011,629, which is approximately -0.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,897,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.75 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $253.22 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 19,030,268 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 13,631,208 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 158,220,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,881,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,458,700 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,271,522 shares during the same period.