Stifel lifts Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] price plunged by -2.98 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Record first quarter sales of $195.1 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, driven by an increase in non-comparable sales of $17.7 million from acquisitions and new store growth.

Comparable sales in the first quarter declined 4.0% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, driven by adverse weather.

A sum of 12862309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.93M shares. Leslie’s Inc. shares reached a high of $12.225 and dropped to a low of $11.635 until finishing in the latest session at $12.06.

The one-year LESL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.83. The average equity rating for LESL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on LESL stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LESL shares from 28 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LESL Stock Performance Analysis:

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.50, while it was recorded at 12.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leslie’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LESL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 9.70%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,523 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,874,518, which is approximately 2.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,124,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.4 million in LESL stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $177.98 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -0.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 30,148,436 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 30,283,098 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 148,813,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,245,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,794,159 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,290,745 shares during the same period.