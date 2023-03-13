Stephens lifts Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] price plunged by -6.68 percent to reach at -$2.78. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Truist Foundation Leads the Way with $5M Commitment to the American Red Cross to Grow Disaster Response Capacity.

The American Red Cross celebrates Truist Foundation for its generous donation of $5 million to support the urgent humanitarian needs posed by extreme weather events across the U.S. Truist Foundation, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the first corporate partner to commit such a gift in addition to its annual $1 million commitment to Red Cross Disaster Relief.

Truist Foundation’s investment will help the Red Cross grow and adapt its capacity to respond to natural disasters and accelerate its ability to prevent and alleviate hardships brought on by these urgent and increasing challenges. These new Red Cross initiatives aim to reduce the number of families falling into poverty after disasters, including the expansion of financial assistance to help those most in need bridge significant roadblocks to recovery and find solutions for safe and stable living environments.

A sum of 26839520 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.85M shares. Truist Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $40.76 and dropped to a low of $37.855 until finishing in the latest session at $38.84.

The one-year TFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.95. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $52.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $61 to $48, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on TFC stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TFC shares from 54 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.22.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.00. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.40 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.88, while it was recorded at 42.89 for the last single week of trading, and 46.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

TFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,437 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,319,147, which is approximately 1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,390,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in TFC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.37 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 62,716,432 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 54,671,353 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 872,246,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 989,634,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,065,236 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,608,943 shares during the same period.