Societe Generale slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $84.07 on 03/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.88, while the highest price level was $85.25. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Q3 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.68, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.22.

Q3 Total Revenue $12.4 billion, up 18% in USD, up 21% in constant currency.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.85 percent and weekly performance of -5.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 16013295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $95.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 85 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 120.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.31, while it was recorded at 87.51 for the last single week of trading, and 77.06 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.85%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97,444 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 138,247,505, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,512,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.13 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,055 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 82,977,826 shares. Additionally, 1,024 investors decreased positions by around 54,512,448 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 1,021,596,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,086,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 293 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,681,094 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,898,265 shares during the same period.