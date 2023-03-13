Redburn lifts American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.00 during the day while it closed the day at $15.46. The company report on March 7, 2023 that American Airlines to Present at 2023 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock has also loss -5.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAL stock has inclined by 14.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.74% and gained 21.54% year-on date.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $10.34 billion, with 650.95 million shares outstanding and 642.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.16M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 27257872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 18 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,571 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,098,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.01 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $550.76 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 35,960,430 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 35,301,178 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 289,099,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,360,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,680,486 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,434,125 shares during the same period.