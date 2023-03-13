Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Stock trading around $14.06 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] slipped around -0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.06 at the close of the session, down -2.23%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is now 14.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCLH Stock saw the intraday high of $14.51 and lowest of $13.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.43, which means current price is +19.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.20M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 17328129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 87.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.37. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -17.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.37 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,700 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.78 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $332.36 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,993,982 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 24,191,846 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 197,967,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,153,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,067,079 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,565,622 shares during the same period.