Market cap of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY] reaches 31.09M – now what?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: UNCY] gained 30.10% or 0.62 points to close at $2.68 with a heavy trading volume of 69051373 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 that The Unmet Need For Innovative And Effective Treatments For Kidney Disease: Acute Kidney Injury.

Los Altos, CA –News Direct– Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

It opened the trading session at $2.21, the shares rose to $2.87 and dropped to $2.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNCY points out that the company has recorded 272.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -570.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, UNCY reached to a volume of 69051373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNCY shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for UNCY stock

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 446.94. With this latest performance, UNCY shares gained by 396.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.43 for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.66, while it was recorded at 1.82 for the last single week of trading, and 0.72 for the last 200 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 18.30% of UNCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNCY stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 647,416, which is approximately -8.884% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 63,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in UNCY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $70000.0 in UNCY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:UNCY] by around 15,473 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 188,467 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 610,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 814,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNCY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,472 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 125,160 shares during the same period.