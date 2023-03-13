Market cap of Pfizer Inc. [PFE] reaches 221.73B – now what?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] traded at a low on 03/10/23, posting a -0.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.39. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Pfizer’s ZAVZPRET™ (zavegepant) Migraine Nasal Spray Receives FDA Approval.

ZAVZPRET is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine in adults.

Expands Pfizer’s migraine portfolio, which includes an oral therapy for both acute and preventive treatment, to further meet the needs of people living with this debilitating disease.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26289149 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pfizer Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $221.73 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.45M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 26289149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $52.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $47, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.17 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.54, while it was recorded at 40.08 for the last single week of trading, and 47.68 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $154,995 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 501,636,220, which is approximately 1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 442,868,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.44 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.19 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,597 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 160,496,195 shares. Additionally, 1,478 investors decreased positions by around 115,556,593 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 3,658,820,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,934,873,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,480,164 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 8,044,832 shares during the same period.