Market cap of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] reaches 27.43B – now what?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] gained 2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $15.91 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Barrick’s Mali Operations Honoured by Government for Tax Citizenship.

In a ceremony at Barrick’s Bamako office, the country’s director of large enterprises presented both Loulo and Gounkoto with certificates of recognition honouring what was described as their high level of tax citizenship and expressing the hope that this productive partnership between the mines and the government would continue.

Barrick Gold Corporation represents 1.76 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.43 billion with the latest information. GOLD stock price has been found in the range of $15.83 to $16.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.83M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 22408568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $21.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for GOLD stock

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.90, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.87 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $16,041 million, or 63.30% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,780,010, which is approximately 8.229% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,865,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $968.37 million in GOLD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $842.75 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -11.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 94,672,549 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 95,473,132 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 818,061,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,207,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,750,403 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 13,503,268 shares during the same period.