Market Analysts see Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Bird Global Inc. [NYSE: BRDS] traded at a low on 03/10/23, posting a -15.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.15. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Bird Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Full Year 2022 Revenue of $245 Million and Second Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Successful Completion of Bird Canada Acquisition, Provides Over $30 Million in Capital and Positive Cash Flow Operation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14070593 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bird Global Inc. stands at 18.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.47%.

The market cap for BRDS stock reached $53.06 million, with 280.91 million shares outstanding and 218.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, BRDS reached a trading volume of 14070593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDS shares is $5.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bird Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bird Global Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has BRDS stock performed recently?

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.18. With this latest performance, BRDS shares dropped by -32.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.63 for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2188, while it was recorded at 0.1834 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3762 for the last 200 days.

Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bird Global Inc. [BRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.44 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. Bird Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.16.

Bird Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Bird Global Inc. [BRDS]

There are presently around $29 million, or 62.00% of BRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 35,568,164, which is approximately 37.019% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; CRAFT VENTURES GP I, LLC, holding 26,948,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.12 million in BRDS stocks shares; and SACKS DAVID O, currently with $4.12 million in BRDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bird Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Bird Global Inc. [NYSE:BRDS] by around 45,037,642 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,568,590 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 141,388,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,994,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,540,247 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,790,372 shares during the same period.