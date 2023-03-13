Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain 55.85% so far this year. What now?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] price plunged by -3.27 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Marathon Digital Holdings Prepays Term Loan in Whole and Terminates Credit Facilities.

Prepayment Reduces Debt by $50 Million and Increases Unrestricted Bitcoin Holdings by 3,132 BTC.

A sum of 20615294 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.47M shares. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.66 and dropped to a low of $5.13 until finishing in the latest session at $5.33.

The one-year MARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.77. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MARA stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 34 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.46. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -21.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $270 million, or 37.50% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,968,955, which is approximately 2.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,620,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.95 million in MARA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $16.96 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 42.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 11,817,905 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 3,598,761 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 35,210,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,627,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,992,971 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,366,822 shares during the same period.