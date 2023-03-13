Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell -48.66% so far this year. What now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.46%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Lumen Taps Syndio to Advance Workplace Equity and Transparency.

Syndio’s analytics platform will measure, achieve and prove meaningful and lasting equity for Lumen employees.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has partnered with Syndio, the world’s leading workplace equity analytics platform, to advance its pay equity goals.

Over the last 12 months, LUMN stock dropped by -74.76%. The one-year Lumen Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.19. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.88 billion, with 995.57 million shares outstanding and 991.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.65M shares, LUMN stock reached a trading volume of 43801153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.46. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -32.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.63 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,193 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,778,437, which is approximately -2.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,857,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.66 million in LUMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $144.44 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -12.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 150,940,973 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 162,452,165 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 504,905,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 818,298,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,380,470 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 12,912,451 shares during the same period.