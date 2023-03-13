Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock Initiated by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $20

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] slipped around -0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.77 at the close of the session, down -2.16%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Kinder Morgan to Hold 2023 Investor Day.

CORRECTION ON TIME: Second paragraph, third sentence of release should read: Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address. (instead of Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address).

Kinder Morgan Inc. stock is now -7.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.2199 and lowest of $16.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.20, which means current price is +0.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 15616057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $19 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.12 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 17.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.98 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.15. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $23,824 million, or 63.00% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,397,514, which is approximately 1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,789,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.39 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -0.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 751 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 105,092,412 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 68,377,448 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 1,247,148,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,420,618,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,515,335 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,840,665 shares during the same period.