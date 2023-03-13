JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Revenue clocked in at $92.81 billion, down -0.34% YTD: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] price surged by 2.54 percent to reach at $3.31. The company report on March 8, 2023 that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches J.P. Morgan Small Cap Value ETF (JPSV) on NYSE Arca.

First J.P. Morgan ETF utilizing NYSE Active Proxy Model.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan Active Small Cap Value ETF (JPSV), an actively managed small cap ETF that seeks to outperform the Russell 2000 Value Index. The strategy employs a bottom-up approach and aims to identify high quality small cap companies at attractive valuations. The fund will utilize the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Active Proxy Model (the Model) and will be traded on NYSE Arca.

A sum of 37479229 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.93M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares reached a high of $135.26 and dropped to a low of $127.82 until finishing in the latest session at $133.65.

The one-year JPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.61. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $158.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $126 to $153, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 496.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.03.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.24, while it was recorded at 136.65 for the last single week of trading, and 125.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $279,600 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.05 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.34 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,887 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 126,827,623 shares. Additionally, 1,541 investors decreased positions by around 70,761,671 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 1,894,440,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,092,029,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 367 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,055,520 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 13,090,354 shares during the same period.