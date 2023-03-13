JP Morgan lifts Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.74 during the day while it closed the day at $4.49. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Nubank Appoints David Marcus to Board of Directors.

Marcus is an entrepreneur with decades of experience in the financial services and technology industries.

Nubank, one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms, announces that David Marcus has been appointed as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Marcus is the CEO and co-founder of Lightspark and has an extensive career in leadership positions in technology companies including Meta and PayPal. Marcus also has a strong entrepreneurial background, having built three startups over the past three decades. As a Board member, Marcus will play a fundamental role in Nubank’s journey as the company expands in its multi-country, multi-product, and multi-segment strategy.

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock has also loss -4.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NU stock has inclined by 13.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.26% and gained 10.32% year-on date.

The market cap for NU stock reached $21.98 billion, with 4.68 billion shares outstanding and 3.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.06M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 32076489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

NU stock trade performance evaluation

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, NU shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,986 million, or 66.00% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 435,293,189, which is approximately -20.332% of the company’s market cap and around 9.49% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in NU stocks shares; and TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT X, LTD., currently with $521.79 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly 62.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 450,655,563 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 200,775,431 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 1,795,314,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,446,745,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,444,442 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 13,795,631 shares during the same period.