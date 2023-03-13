Intel Corporation [INTC] Is Currently 2.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] jumped around 0.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.22 at the close of the session, up 2.95%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Intel’s Transition of OpenFL Primes Growth of Confidential AI.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LF AI & Data Foundation incubation project has support from Penn Medicine, VMware and Flower Labs.

What’s New: Today, Intel announced that the LF AI & Data Foundation Technical Advisory Council accepted Open Federated Learning (OpenFL) as an incubation project to further drive collaboration, standardization and interoperability. OpenFL is an open source framework for a type of distributed AI referred to as federated learning (FL) that incorporates privacy-preserving features called confidential computing. It was developed and hosted by Intel to help data scientists address the challenge of maintaining data privacy while bringing together insights from many disparate, confidential or regulated data sets.

Intel Corporation stock is now 2.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $27.52 and lowest of $26.315 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.51, which means current price is +10.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.84M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 65105809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $27.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $29.50 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while Truist kept a Hold rating on INTC stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for INTC shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.85, while it was recorded at 26.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.46 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $69,530 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 367,013,798, which is approximately 1.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 333,897,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.84 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,016 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 156,997,093 shares. Additionally, 1,474 investors decreased positions by around 126,829,278 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 2,270,546,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,554,372,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,852,506 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 7,831,974 shares during the same period.