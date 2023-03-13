Goldman slashes price target on U.S. Bancorp [USB] – find out why.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] traded at a low on 03/10/23, posting a -3.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.62. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Trading Rubber Soles for Rubber Wheels To Gain New Perspectives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23568026 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Bancorp stands at 3.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for USB stock reached $64.79 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 23568026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $53 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while UBS kept a Buy rating on USB stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 62 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.53.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.78. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.86 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.17, while it was recorded at 44.23 for the last single week of trading, and 45.80 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $45,722 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,477,892, which is approximately 3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,488,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in USB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.4 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 0.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 887 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 137,091,762 shares. Additionally, 733 investors decreased positions by around 127,452,329 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 861,068,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,612,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,249,298 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,169,415 shares during the same period.