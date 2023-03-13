Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Stock trading around $1.24 per share: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] loss -0.80% or -0.01 points to close at $1.24 with a heavy trading volume of 22086309 shares. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, announced today that Co-Founder and CEO Jason Kelly is scheduled to participate in Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, including:.

Fireside chat on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.32 and dropped to $1.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNA points out that the company has recorded -56.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.54M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 22086309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $3.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DNA stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.79. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -32.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.01 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6806, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4453 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.41 and a Gross Margin at +57.25. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 44.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $1,236 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 244,176,643, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 144,384,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.04 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $125.89 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 15.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 128,654,645 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 63,099,634 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 805,365,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,119,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,855,871 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 11,946,788 shares during the same period.