For Tesla Inc. [TSLA], Analyst sees a rise to $210. What next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.31%.

Over the last 12 months, TSLA stock dropped by -39.43%. The one-year Tesla Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.67. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $547.14 billion, with 3.16 billion shares outstanding and 2.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.22M shares, TSLA stock reached a trading volume of 190566591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $196.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $255 to $200, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On January 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 374 to 257.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 10.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.31. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.77, while it was recorded at 181.98 for the last single week of trading, and 219.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tesla Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TSLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 11.80%.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $237,347 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,857,401, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 177,731,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.83 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.17 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,339 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 127,456,241 shares. Additionally, 1,431 investors decreased positions by around 148,901,269 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,092,110,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,368,467,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 278 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,788,442 shares, while 482 institutional investors sold positions of 6,814,190 shares during the same period.