For Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] slipped around -0.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.69 at the close of the session, down -3.00%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Sun Princess Milestone: Float Out Ceremony Celebration for Next-Generation Ship in the Fleet.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hotel General Manager Simona Stumberger Honored as Madrina of Sun Princess.

Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year, celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship – Sun Princess – at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 20.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $10.07 and lowest of $9.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.50, which means current price is +22.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.53M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 46362239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $10.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,764 million, or 50.90% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,933,967, which is approximately 2.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,241,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $593.43 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $492.55 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 83,444,424 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 49,893,388 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 461,491,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,829,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,499,831 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 15,583,298 shares during the same period.