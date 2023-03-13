For Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE: BNED] gained 6.98% on the last trading session, reaching $1.84 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Barnes & Noble Education Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Consolidated Revenue Increased 11.0% to $447.1 Million.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. represents 52.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $90.49 million with the latest information. BNED stock price has been found in the range of $1.78 to $2.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.25K shares, BNED reached a trading volume of 17358661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $2.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for BNED stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, BNED shares dropped by -22.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0940, while it was recorded at 1.8400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4523 for the last 200 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.12. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]

There are presently around $39 million, or 51.90% of BNED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNED stocks are: GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,560,813, which is approximately 8.472% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,287,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 million in BNED stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $3.22 million in BNED stock with ownership of nearly 26.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE:BNED] by around 3,002,115 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,030,244 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,946,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,978,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNED stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,437,922 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,530,530 shares during the same period.