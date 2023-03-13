For Agenus Inc. [AGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -9.09% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 12, 2023 that Agenus Cancels Conference Call to Discuss the Company’s Minority Cash Holdings at SVB in Light of Government’s SVB Deposit Access Announcement.

Conference Call Cancelled.

Agenus Inc. represents 286.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $502.90 million with the latest information. AGEN stock price has been found in the range of $1.41 to $1.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 14607428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.47. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -36.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.22 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3224, while it was recorded at 1.6860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4066 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $268 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately 2.564% of the company’s market cap and around 8.96% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,281,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.42 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.1 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 8.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 26,060,652 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 11,343,471 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 141,504,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,908,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122,673 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,326,942 shares during the same period.