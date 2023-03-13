Euda Health Holdings Limited [EUDA] moved up 54.20: Why It’s Important

Euda Health Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EUDA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 54.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 50.75%. The company report on November 23, 2022 that 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. and EUDA Health Ltd Complete Business Combination.

The combined company will operate under the name “EUDA Health Holdings Limited” (NASDAQ: EUDA) and will be led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kelvin Chen. Commencing at the open of trading on November 18, 2022, the combined company’s ordinary shares and warrants will trade on Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols “EUDA” and “EUDAW,” respectively.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.29 million, with 11.07 million shares outstanding and 7.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 133.02K shares, EUDA stock reached a trading volume of 13829468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Euda Health Holdings Limited [EUDA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euda Health Holdings Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EUDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

EUDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Euda Health Holdings Limited [EUDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.75. With this latest performance, EUDA shares gained by 37.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EUDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Euda Health Holdings Limited [EUDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Euda Health Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04.

Euda Health Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Euda Health Holdings Limited [EUDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 35.30% of EUDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EUDA stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,004,500, which is approximately 63.475% of the company’s market cap and around 13.70% of the total institutional ownership; AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, holding 975,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 million in EUDA stocks shares; and LMR PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.61 million in EUDA stock with ownership of nearly -9.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Euda Health Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EUDA] by around 1,322,028 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,180,452 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,158,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,344,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EUDA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 164 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,568,335 shares during the same period.