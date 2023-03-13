DZ Bank lifts Meta Platforms Inc. [META] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] closed the trading session at $179.51 on 03/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $178.80, while the highest price level was $184.77. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Net Zero Goals: Moving From Why to How to Now.

In 2020, Meta achieved net zero greenhouse gas emissions for our global operations and today, we are supported by 100 percent renewable energy. These are good first steps, but we have so, so much work still to do to become a fully sustainable company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.17 percent and weekly performance of -3.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.37M shares, META reached to a volume of 25277924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $209.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $220, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on META stock. On February 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 136 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 24.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

META stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.06, while it was recorded at 183.12 for the last single week of trading, and 149.53 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [META] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 3.63%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $294,655 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,761,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.24 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $21.99 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly 6.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,082 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 142,750,864 shares. Additionally, 1,908 investors decreased positions by around 159,836,804 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 1,338,854,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,641,442,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 275 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,860,025 shares, while 383 institutional investors sold positions of 30,082,768 shares during the same period.