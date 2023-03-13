DA Davidson lifts New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] loss -5.99% or -0.47 points to close at $7.37 with a heavy trading volume of 38419000 shares. The company report on March 3, 2023 that FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. PROVIDES $1 MILLION TO ADVANCE APPRAISER DIVERSITY.

Donation to Address Lack of Racial, Ethnic, and Gender Diversity in Appraisal Field.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. today announced that its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, N.A., has donated $1 million to the Appraiser Diversity Initiative (ADI), a collaboration between the Appraisal Institute, the National Urban League, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. The initiative aims to attract more diverse applicants to the appraisal field, overcome barriers, such as education and access, and provide support to help aspiring appraisers achieve professional success.

It opened the trading session at $7.56, the shares rose to $7.735 and dropped to $7.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded -24.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.77M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 38419000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.60. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -25.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.04 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.73. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,007 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,671,888, which is approximately -11.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,787,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.85 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $263.48 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -7.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 46,658,469 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 134,450,447 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 226,859,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,968,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,518,664 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 58,615,671 shares during the same period.