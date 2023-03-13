CSX Corporation [CSX] Is Currently -0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] traded at a low on 03/10/23, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.49. The company report on March 8, 2023 that CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address JP Morgan Industrials Conference.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18597399 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSX Corporation stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $61.38 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.32M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 18597399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $34.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.27, while it was recorded at 29.95 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 8.25%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $45,357 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,039,609, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,053,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in CSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.76 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

685 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 92,476,883 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 119,893,152 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 1,325,668,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,538,038,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,402,663 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 9,513,627 shares during the same period.