Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Stock trading around $48.56 per share: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $48.56 price per share at the time. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Next Generation Leadership: How Sponsorship Can Help Power an Inclusive Future for Black Cisconians.

One of Cisco’s Leadership Expectations is that they Make the Future, which includes championing diversity and inclusion with sponsorship. Since The Multiplier Effect (TME) launched in 2017, Cisco has consistently advocated for sponsorship as a powerful tool that leaders can use to connect, advocate, and accelerate the careers of diverse talent. By taking the TME pledge, leaders can sponsor someone different from themselves and commit to helping support their career advancement.

Cisco Systems Inc. represents 4.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $199.92 billion with the latest information. CSCO stock price has been found in the range of $48.30 to $49.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.17M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 16334909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.32, while it was recorded at 48.96 for the last single week of trading, and 45.64 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $146,055 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 380,520,233, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,396,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.68 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.78 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,528 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 125,106,938 shares. Additionally, 1,297 investors decreased positions by around 106,799,766 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 2,775,811,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,007,718,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 302 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,765,608 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 10,806,181 shares during the same period.