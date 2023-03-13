Carvana Co. [CVNA] Is Currently -13.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] slipped around -1.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.31 at the close of the session, down -13.39%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Carvana Champions Women in Automotive During Women’s History Month and Beyond.

New Online Series Encourages Women to Look at the Industry as a Meaningful Career Path.

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, celebrates influential individuals across the company through a new digital series highlighting women’s perspectives, insights and professional experiences at Carvana. “Writing Our Own HER-Story” reflects how Carvana is helping break down barriers and pave the way for women in the automotive and tech industries.

Carvana Co. stock is now 54.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVNA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.40 and lowest of $7.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 150.84, which means current price is +72.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.66M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 15229634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

How has CVNA stock performed recently?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.55. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -47.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Carvana Co. [CVNA]

There are presently around $909 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14,168,781, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,083,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.95 million in CVNA stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $73.1 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 52.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 45,356,785 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 47,232,243 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 31,724,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,313,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,668,395 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 14,218,243 shares during the same period.