BofA Securities slashes price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] – find out why.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] loss -11.69% on the last trading session, reaching $58.70 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights.

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of January 2023 include:.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005340/en/.

The Charles Schwab Corporation represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $122.46 billion with the latest information. SCHW stock price has been found in the range of $57.31 to $65.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 88746006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $90.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.27.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.17. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -27.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.45 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.18, while it was recorded at 70.58 for the last single week of trading, and 73.66 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 18.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $92,770 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,994,826, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 6.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 125,888,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.39 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.27 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 867 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 72,779,701 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 74,132,007 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 1,433,489,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,580,400,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,334,859 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,162,835 shares during the same period.