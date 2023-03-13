Barclays lifts Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] slipped around -0.31 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.77 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that BOOK TODAY: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH OCTOBER.

Airline publishes flight schedule through Nov. 4, 2023, offering up to 4,575 flights a day;.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock is now -2.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUV Stock saw the intraday high of $33.03 and lowest of $32.015 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.10, which means current price is +2.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 13418170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $45.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.98, while it was recorded at 33.38 for the last single week of trading, and 36.80 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.76%.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $14,750 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,581,138, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,198,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 31,032,875 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 28,736,432 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 390,331,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,101,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,063,619 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,610,186 shares during the same period.