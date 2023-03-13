Apple Inc. [AAPL] Revenue clocked in at $387.54 billion, up 14.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] closed the trading session at $148.50 on 03/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $147.6096, while the highest price level was $150.94. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Hello, yellow! Apple introduces new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A beautiful yellow joins the lineup, with incredible battery life, a powerful dual-camera system for pro-level photos and videos, and groundbreaking safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

Apple® today announced a new yellow iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield® front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.1 Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.29 percent and weekly performance of -1.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 72.86M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 68240316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $169.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $175 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $154 to $153, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AAPL stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 170 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL stock trade performance evaluation

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.38, while it was recorded at 151.48 for the last single week of trading, and 147.45 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.13%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,405,068 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.84 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $132.93 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,917 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 275,936,779 shares. Additionally, 2,467 investors decreased positions by around 213,806,350 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 8,971,993,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,461,736,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 331 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,323,257 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,914,248 shares during the same period.