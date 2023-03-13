AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] is 12.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] slipped around -0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, down -10.67%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006186/en/.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.39M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 19828065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

How has APE stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, APE shares dropped by -44.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9758, while it was recorded at 1.7320 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 28.31% of APE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APE stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 340,119, which is approximately -15.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; TEJARA CAPITAL LTD, holding 300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in APE stocks shares; and MEDICI CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.15 million in APE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 465,627 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 639,688 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 227,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 878,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,407 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 517,268 shares during the same period.