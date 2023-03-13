Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain 27.64% so far this year. What now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $82.67 on 03/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.63, while the highest price level was $85.45. The company report on February 22, 2023 that AMD Expands 5G Telco Market Leadership with New High-Performance and Adaptive Computing Products and Testing Services at MWC 2023.

── Formation of Telco Solutions testing lab with VIAVI underscores AMD 5G leadership and growing momentum with ecosystem partners including Nokia ──.

── New 4G/5G Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC digital front-end devices unveiled to expand communications opportunities and accelerate radio deployments into cost-sensitive markets ──.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.66M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 70175181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $93.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $88, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 43.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.25, while it was recorded at 83.07 for the last single week of trading, and 78.11 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 10.12%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,557 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.99 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.29 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

831 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 102,330,393 shares. Additionally, 865 investors decreased positions by around 99,636,945 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 905,534,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,501,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,390,280 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 10,340,930 shares during the same period.