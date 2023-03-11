Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain 9.21% so far this year. What now?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] slipped around -1.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.70 at the close of the session, down -7.62%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Livent’s Paul Graves to Speak at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, will speak at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/vZgQE0mawp0.

A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the same link for a period of three months.

Livent Corporation stock is now 9.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTHM Stock saw the intraday high of $23.69 and lowest of $21.565 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.38, which means current price is +18.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 3941783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LTHM stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LTHM shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.57, while it was recorded at 23.19 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.69.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $3,666 million, or 96.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,767,522, which is approximately 2.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,001,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.03 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $169.79 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -14.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 24,398,936 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 20,719,621 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 123,832,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,950,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,369,614 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,671,684 shares during the same period.