Lennar Corporation [LEN] moved down -0.49: Why It’s Important

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] price plunged by -0.49 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on March 6, 2023 that LENNAR CORPORATION'S FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON THE INTERNET.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the first quarter ended February 28, 2023 after the market closes on March 14, 2023. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on March 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days.

A sum of 3321353 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. Lennar Corporation shares reached a high of $101.20 and dropped to a low of $98.44 until finishing in the latest session at $98.59.

The one-year LEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.55. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $109.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $79 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $102, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on LEN stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LEN shares from 85 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.18, while it was recorded at 97.86 for the last single week of trading, and 84.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82.

LEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,873 million, or 98.20% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,212,757, which is approximately 0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 25,775,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 18,791,627 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 20,948,110 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 202,400,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,140,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,528,866 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,166 shares during the same period.