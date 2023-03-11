F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Is Currently -4.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] traded at a low on 03/09/23, posting a -4.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.90. The company report on February 16, 2023 that F.N.B. Corporation Celebrates 12 Years as a Greenwich Excellence Awards Winner.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

National and Regional Awards Bring FNB to More Than 90 Honors for Small Business and Middle Market Banking .

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that Coalition Greenwich has named the Company a Greenwich Excellence Awards winner for the 12th consecutive year. FNB earned multiple national and regional awards for its excellence in middle market and small business banking during 2022, bringing it to a total of more than 90 awards received from Coalition Greenwich.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2774803 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F.N.B. Corporation stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for FNB stock reached $4.60 billion, with 353.30 million shares outstanding and 347.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 2774803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.35 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.78, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $3,641 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,237,170, which is approximately 5.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,064,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.03 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $379.77 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 7.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 21,904,807 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 14,090,307 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 246,280,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,275,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,981,002 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,720,452 shares during the same period.