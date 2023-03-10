Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Revenue clocked in at $16.90 million, up 55.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] closed the trading session at $0.25 on 03/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.25, while the highest price level was $0.27. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Zomedica to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Call on March 15.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Wednesday, March 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.64 percent and weekly performance of 3.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, ZOM reached to a volume of 6031450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2474, while it was recorded at 0.2530 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2407 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -517.14 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.50 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 9.70% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,820,270, which is approximately 5.377% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,299,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.84 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 3,914,074 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,516 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 86,709,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,447,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,908 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,519 shares during the same period.