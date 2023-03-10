why The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.06

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] slipped around -0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.08 at the close of the session, down -1.95%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that THE WENDY’S COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported audited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 1, 2023. The Company previously issued preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 1, 2023 on January 13, 2023.

“Our strong 2022 results and the progress we made against our strategic growth pillars have laid the foundation for continued growth for years to come,” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. “In the fourth quarter, our breakfast sales accelerated while our global digital business reached record highs, and over the course of the year we opened over 275 restaurants across the globe despite a difficult operating environment. We anticipate our significant business momentum and the sound execution of our key priorities will deliver a new gear of efficient, accelerated growth for the next several years. I am confident that Wendy’s® best days are yet to come, and we will continue to make meaningful progress towards achieving our vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.”.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now -6.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $21.605 and lowest of $21.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.78, which means current price is +0.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 5130067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $25.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 67.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 20.77 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08.

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 10.39%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,248 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,405,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.99 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $323.71 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,391,351 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 13,690,353 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 124,997,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,079,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,864,849 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,845 shares during the same period.