why ICL Group Ltd [ICL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.72

ICL Group Ltd [NYSE: ICL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.56%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that ICL Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Company commits to setting a decarbonization plan with science-based targets.

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Included, for the second year in a row, are Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which provide information on what ICL is doing to mitigate the risks of climate change and reduce its carbon footprint. ICL is committed to be aligned with TCFD recommendations structured around four thematic areas of governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

Over the last 12 months, ICL stock dropped by -36.54%. The one-year ICL Group Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.15. The average equity rating for ICL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.09 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 721.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ICL stock reached a trading volume of 3774826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ICL Group Ltd [ICL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICL shares is $8.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ICL Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for ICL Group Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICL Group Ltd is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66.

ICL Stock Performance Analysis:

ICL Group Ltd [ICL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, ICL shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for ICL Group Ltd [ICL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ICL Group Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICL Group Ltd [ICL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.23. ICL Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Total Capital for ICL is now 16.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICL Group Ltd [ICL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.56. Additionally, ICL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICL Group Ltd [ICL] managed to generate an average of $191,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.

ICL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICL Group Ltd go to 3.90%.

ICL Group Ltd [ICL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,390 million, or 23.71% of ICL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICL stocks are: ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD with ownership of 63,555,031, which is approximately 40.354% of the company’s market cap and around 44.97% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,473,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.49 million in ICL stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $87.18 million in ICL stock with ownership of nearly 7.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICL Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in ICL Group Ltd [NYSE:ICL] by around 35,866,843 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 24,302,622 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 137,056,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,225,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,085,735 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,494,461 shares during the same period.