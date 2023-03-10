why Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $108.12

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] slipped around -0.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $94.22 at the close of the session, down -0.48%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Duke Energy Aims To Increase Graduation Rates in Greater Cincinnati With $100,000 Foundation Grant to Moon Shot for Equity.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Program will provide services for underserved students experiencing significant challenges to degree completion.

Duke Energy announced a $100,000 Foundation grant to support regional advancement of the Moon Shot for Equity initiative. This collaborative effort with local higher education institutions is designed to graduate more Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky students from college. The program will provide assistance to underserved students experiencing significant challenges to degree completion.

Duke Energy Corporation stock is now -8.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DUK Stock saw the intraday high of $96.07 and lowest of $93.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.33, which means current price is +2.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 2718543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $108.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $112 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $112, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.33, while it was recorded at 94.76 for the last single week of trading, and 102.09 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.54%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $47,044 million, or 64.40% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,510,251, which is approximately -0.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,701,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.15 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -2.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 992 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 31,203,996 shares. Additionally, 718 investors decreased positions by around 23,192,072 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 444,901,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,297,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,693,876 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,871 shares during the same period.